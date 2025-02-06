Russian Federation probably launched an Oreshnik at Kyiv, but it did not reach and crashed in Russia - Forbes

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 4418 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 57887 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 101420 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 104903 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 122193 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 101984 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 128655 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103499 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113280 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116897 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 105641 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 101995 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 84723 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 110938 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 105344 views
02:39 PM • 4437 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 122194 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 128656 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 161847 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 152014 views
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 105344 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 110938 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138195 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 139960 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 167752 views
Russian Federation probably launched an Oreshnik at Kyiv, but it did not reach and crashed in Russia - Forbes

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 89395 views

During the air alert, Russia launched an Oreshnik missile in the direction of Kyiv from Astrakhan region. According to unconfirmed reports, the missile malfunctioned and exploded on Russian territory.

Today, during a large-scale air alert in Ukraine, Russia allegedly launched an Oreshnik missile in the direction of Kyiv, but it did not reach the target. This was reported by Forbes, according to UNN.

Details

According to the newspaper, today, February 6, the Russians probably launched another Oreshnik missile at Kyiv. The outlet quotes Ukrainian military officer Kirill Sazonov as saying that the Oreshnik missile did not reach Kyiv far, but malfunctioned on Russian territory and exploded.

The author of the article emphasizes that although it is not yet possible to independently confirm the failure of the second Oreshnik in flight, the accident would not be surprising.

"The Oreshnik is simply an RS-26 system with a shorter range. The very first test of the RS-26 in 2011 ended in an explosive embarrassment as the prototype rocket veered off course and exploded a few miles from the launch site at the Plesetsk cosmodrome in northwestern Russia," the publication adds.

Addendum

Today, an air raid alert was sounded in the capital from 10:31 to 11:02. The Air Force then reported that there was a threat of ballistic missile use throughout Ukraine.

Sazonov himself reported at 11:03 a.m. after the alarm that "something heavy (presumably the vaunted Oreshnik) was launched from the Astrakhan region into Ukraine. The possible target is Kyiv. But the missile did not fly far and fell on their territory".

In the morning, monitoring channels reported about the threat of medium-range ballistic missiles being used throughout Ukraine. Later, they noted that there was no confirmed information about the launch of the Oreshnik and its fall on the territory of the Russian Federation.

Recall

Since the beginning of the day , 89 combat engagements took place. In the Pokrovsk sector, militant units tried to break through the defense 28 times, while in the Kursk sector, five combat engagements took place.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

