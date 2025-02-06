Russian Federation probably launched an Oreshnik at Kyiv, but it did not reach and crashed in Russia - Forbes

Today, during a large-scale air alert in Ukraine, Russia allegedly launched an Oreshnik missile in the direction of Kyiv, but it did not reach the target. This was reported by Forbes, according to UNN.

Details

According to the newspaper, today, February 6, the Russians probably launched another Oreshnik missile at Kyiv. The outlet quotes Ukrainian military officer Kirill Sazonov as saying that the Oreshnik missile did not reach Kyiv far, but malfunctioned on Russian territory and exploded.

The author of the article emphasizes that although it is not yet possible to independently confirm the failure of the second Oreshnik in flight, the accident would not be surprising.

"The Oreshnik is simply an RS-26 system with a shorter range. The very first test of the RS-26 in 2011 ended in an explosive embarrassment as the prototype rocket veered off course and exploded a few miles from the launch site at the Plesetsk cosmodrome in northwestern Russia," the publication adds.

Addendum

Today, an air raid alert was sounded in the capital from 10:31 to 11:02. The Air Force then reported that there was a threat of ballistic missile use throughout Ukraine.

Sazonov himself reported at 11:03 a.m. after the alarm that "something heavy (presumably the vaunted Oreshnik) was launched from the Astrakhan region into Ukraine. The possible target is Kyiv. But the missile did not fly far and fell on their territory".

In the morning, monitoring channels reported about the threat of medium-range ballistic missiles being used throughout Ukraine. Later, they noted that there was no confirmed information about the launch of the Oreshnik and its fall on the territory of the Russian Federation.

Recall

Since the beginning of the day , 89 combat engagements took place. In the Pokrovsk sector, militant units tried to break through the defense 28 times, while in the Kursk sector, five combat engagements took place.