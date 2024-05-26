Russian Federation continues shelling Kharkiv region: two people were killed, 9 injured, including two children

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 23608 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 93639 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 142464 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 147326 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 242275 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172496 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164093 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148110 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 221200 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112983 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Russian Federation continues shelling Kharkiv region: two people were killed, 9 injured, including two children

Russian Federation continues shelling Kharkiv region: two people were killed, 9 injured, including two children

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 36583 views

Two people were killed and 9 injured, including two children, in Kharkiv region as a result of Russian shelling of villages and the city of Vovchansk.

In Kharkiv region, Russian troops shelled the villages of Bohuslavka and  Ivashky, as well as the city of Vovchansk on Sunday. Two people were killed and nine others were injured, including two children aged 9 and 12. UNN reports this with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General. 

Details 

According to the Prosecutor General's Office, on May 26 at approximately 14:20, the enemy attacked the village of Bohuslavka in Izium district. An aerial munition hit the territory of a private household. A 71-year-old woman was killed and five other people were injured, including boys aged 9 and 12. The children were hospitalized.

As a result of the shelling , residential buildings, outbuildings and a car were damaged in the village. 

Also, the Russian military reportedly shelled  Vovchansk once again. Two women aged 65 and 63 were wounded. In the village of Starytsia, Chuhuiv district, a 76-year-old man was killed and a 77-year-old woman was injured.

Around 16:00, an enemy FPV drone hit Ivashky village of Zolochiv UTC. Residential buildings and outbuildings were damaged. A 29-year-old man sustained a shrapnel wound, medics treated him on the spot. 

"Russia is preparing for an attempted offensive": Zelenskyy explains where the Russian group is gathering26.05.24, 10:38 • 104288 views

Under the procedural supervision of the Izium, Chuhuiv and Bohodukhiv District Prosecutor's Offices of Kharkiv Region, pre-trial investigations into violations of the laws and customs of war (Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) have been launched.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War

