Russian Federation continues shelling Kharkiv region: two people were killed, 9 injured, including two children

In Kharkiv region, Russian troops shelled the villages of Bohuslavka and Ivashky, as well as the city of Vovchansk on Sunday. Two people were killed and nine others were injured, including two children aged 9 and 12. UNN reports this with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

According to the Prosecutor General's Office, on May 26 at approximately 14:20, the enemy attacked the village of Bohuslavka in Izium district. An aerial munition hit the territory of a private household. A 71-year-old woman was killed and five other people were injured, including boys aged 9 and 12. The children were hospitalized.

As a result of the shelling , residential buildings, outbuildings and a car were damaged in the village.

Also, the Russian military reportedly shelled Vovchansk once again. Two women aged 65 and 63 were wounded. In the village of Starytsia, Chuhuiv district, a 76-year-old man was killed and a 77-year-old woman was injured.

Around 16:00, an enemy FPV drone hit Ivashky village of Zolochiv UTC. Residential buildings and outbuildings were damaged. A 29-year-old man sustained a shrapnel wound, medics treated him on the spot.

Under the procedural supervision of the Izium, Chuhuiv and Bohodukhiv District Prosecutor's Offices of Kharkiv Region, pre-trial investigations into violations of the laws and customs of war (Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) have been launched.