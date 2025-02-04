Russian drones attacked Cherkasy: the consequences of a night strike are shown

In Cherkasy, as a result of a drone attack by Russian troops at night, fires broke out on the territory of three private enterprises, the head of the Cherkasy RMA, Ihor Taburets, reported on Telegram on Tuesday and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine showed the consequences, UNN reports.

Cherkasy: rescuers are eliminating the consequences of a Russian drone attack. Enemy drone strikes on the regional center resulted in fires on the territory of three private enterprises. No casualties or injuries reported - the SES reported.

According to the State Emergency Service, two fires have already been extinguished, and another fire is still going on - firefighters are working on the scene.

"A very difficult night for our Cherkasy region. The enemy attacked en masse with attack UAVs. Air defense forces and means were working on air targets: a total of 12 "shaheds" were destroyed within the region. However, it was not without consequences," Taburets wrote.

The head of the RMA confirmed that in the regional center, fires broke out on the territory of three private enterprises as a result of hostile attacks. In one case, the liquidation is still ongoing. "According to preliminary data, there are no casualties. The inspection of the territory continues. As well as establishing the damage caused," noted Taburets.