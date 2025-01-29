Russian drones attack Kherson and its suburbs in the morning: one killed and one wounded

ukenru
02:39 PM • 71171 views

Exclusive
11:57 AM • 91919 views

Exclusive
February 28, 09:54 AM • 106653 views

Exclusive
February 28, 09:29 AM • 109662 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 129691 views

February 28, 08:41 AM • 103440 views

February 28, 06:23 AM • 134031 views

February 27, 10:22 PM • 103727 views

February 27, 05:54 PM • 113405 views

Exclusive
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116975 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Broadcast
February 28, 07:13 AM • 102274 views
February 28, 07:34 AM • 49122 views
February 28, 09:03 AM • 117798 views
February 28, 09:52 AM • 54542 views
February 28, 09:59 AM • 112351 views
02:39 PM • 71314 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 129707 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 134042 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 166058 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 155876 views
03:20 PM • 20563 views
02:48 PM • 24481 views
February 28, 09:59 AM • 112322 views
February 28, 09:03 AM • 117772 views
February 26, 05:09 PM • 139822 views
Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25495 views

A 52-year-old man died in Antonivka as a result of a UAV attack. In Kherson, a 47-year-old man sustained multiple injuries as a result of a drone strike.

A man was killed by an enemy drone attack in Antonivka, a suburb of Kherson, and another man was wounded in Kherson as a result of a Russian drone strike, the Kherson RMA reported on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

"At about eight in the morning, Russians attacked Antonivka with a UAV. A 52-year-old man sustained life-threatening injuries as a result of the drone's explosive drop," Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson RMA, wrote on Telegram.

"At approximately 09:00, Russian occupants attacked Kherson from a UAV. [A 47-year-old man came under enemy attack. He sustained an explosive injury, shrapnel wounds to his legs and back," the Kherson RMA said on Telegram.

Addendum

According to the head of the RMA, Antonivka, Stanislav, Shyroka Balka, Bilozerka, Novodmytrivka, Beryslav, Shlyakhove, Mylove, Novoraysk, Zolota Balka, Chervonyi Mayak, Monastyrske, Novokaira, Zmiivka, Novoberislav came under hostile fire and air strikes over the past day, Sadove, Prydniprovske, Naddnipryanske, Nadezhdivka, Komyshany, Zelenivka, Pryozerne, Mykolaivka, Ivanivka, Tokarivka, Kozatske, Rozlyv, Mykhaylivka, Burgunka, Novotyanka, Kizomys, Lvov, Tyahyanka, Olgivka, Kachkarivka, Novooleksandrivka, Vesele and the city of Kherson.

According to him, the Russian military shelled residential areas of the region's settlements, in particular, damaging 2 multi-storey buildings and 19 private houses. The occupiers also damaged a gas pipeline, a garage, a warehouse and vehicles.

"Two people were killed and 14 others were injured as a result of Russian aggression," Prokudin said.

According to the RMA, this morning a man who was hit by an enemy drone in Antonivka the day before also went to the hospital.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
khersonKherson

