Russian drones attack Kherson and its suburbs in the morning: one killed and one wounded

A man was killed by an enemy drone attack in Antonivka, a suburb of Kherson, and another man was wounded in Kherson as a result of a Russian drone strike, the Kherson RMA reported on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

"At about eight in the morning, Russians attacked Antonivka with a UAV. A 52-year-old man sustained life-threatening injuries as a result of the drone's explosive drop," Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson RMA, wrote on Telegram.

"At approximately 09:00, Russian occupants attacked Kherson from a UAV. [A 47-year-old man came under enemy attack. He sustained an explosive injury, shrapnel wounds to his legs and back," the Kherson RMA said on Telegram.

Addendum

According to the head of the RMA, Antonivka, Stanislav, Shyroka Balka, Bilozerka, Novodmytrivka, Beryslav, Shlyakhove, Mylove, Novoraysk, Zolota Balka, Chervonyi Mayak, Monastyrske, Novokaira, Zmiivka, Novoberislav came under hostile fire and air strikes over the past day, Sadove, Prydniprovske, Naddnipryanske, Nadezhdivka, Komyshany, Zelenivka, Pryozerne, Mykolaivka, Ivanivka, Tokarivka, Kozatske, Rozlyv, Mykhaylivka, Burgunka, Novotyanka, Kizomys, Lvov, Tyahyanka, Olgivka, Kachkarivka, Novooleksandrivka, Vesele and the city of Kherson.

According to him, the Russian military shelled residential areas of the region's settlements, in particular, damaging 2 multi-storey buildings and 19 private houses. The occupiers also damaged a gas pipeline, a garage, a warehouse and vehicles.

"Two people were killed and 14 others were injured as a result of Russian aggression," Prokudin said.

According to the RMA, this morning a man who was hit by an enemy drone in Antonivka the day before also went to the hospital.