Russian drone hit near a school in Odesa region, stadium damaged - Odesa Regional Military Administration
Kyiv • UNN
In Odesa region, a strike drone hit near a school, damaging the stadium. Windows were blown out in the building, but there were no casualties.
The Russian army launched an attack on the Odesa region, with a drone strike recorded near a school. A stadium next to the educational institution was damaged. This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, according to UNN.
Details
The head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration reported another enemy attack on the Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district.
Today, a drone strike was recorded near a school. The stadium next to the educational institution was damaged. In the building itself, windows were blown out by the blast wave. Fortunately, no information about casualties has been received.
According to Kiper, relevant services are working at the scene to eliminate the consequences. The educational process has been switched to a remote format.
The Russian army once again demonstrated cynicism by attacking a civilian infrastructure object.
