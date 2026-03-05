Russian drone hit near a school in Odesa region, stadium damaged - Odesa Regional Military Administration

$43.720.26
50.830.37
ukenru
Exclusive
12:41 PM • 22858 views
Sowing Campaign 2026 in Ukraine: How Fuel, Fertilizers, and Personnel Shape the New Cost of HarvestPhoto
12:39 PM • 47126 views
Zelenskyy announced a new exchange - 200 Ukrainians returned home, including defenders of Mariupol
12:11 PM • 34826 views
EU to push partners to cover €30 billion deficit for Ukraine - Bloomberg
Exclusive
12:00 PM • 35158 views
No longer to strike with "Kalibrs" - SBU revealed details of damage to frigate "Admiral Essen"Photo
Exclusive
March 5, 11:33 AM • 54534 views
Renting from themselves? Scandalous Odrex clinic tries to distance itself from criminal case regarding land
Exclusive
March 5, 08:05 AM • 23622 views
From a colorful parrot to restrained power: how the style of Dorofeeva, MONATIK, and Tina Karol changed since the beginning of the war
March 4, 08:04 PM • 46990 views
Due to the situation around Iran, there are no necessary signals for a trilateral meeting - Zelenskyy
March 4, 07:36 PM • 77149 views
The Antimonopoly Committee has launched inspections of gas stations where fuel prices have sharply increased
Exclusive
March 4, 03:27 PM • 98130 views
Preparing for spring battles - how the situation on the front will change with the arrival of warm weather
Exclusive
March 4, 01:52 PM • 83477 views
Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in UkrainePhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
3.5m/s
71%
751mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Yanukovych's team is trying to strengthen its influence on customs by promoting Suvorov to the post of head of the State Customs ServiceMarch 5, 09:41 AM • 61790 views
Fico and Zelenskyy meeting - Slovak Prime Minister voiced a conditionMarch 5, 10:15 AM • 7946 views
Iryna Fedyshyn received the "Golden Heart" award from Zelenskyy for volunteeringPhoto11:40 AM • 21502 views
Iran expands missile strikes: which countries have already been attacked12:59 PM • 34276 views
Shahed that hit British airbase in Cyprus was not launched from Iran - APPhoto01:04 PM • 34018 views
Publications
Useful, tasty, and quick to prepare - culinary preps that will make life easierPhoto02:41 PM • 7810 views
Iran expands missile strikes: which countries have already been attacked12:59 PM • 34377 views
Renting from themselves? Scandalous Odrex clinic tries to distance itself from criminal case regarding land
Exclusive
March 5, 11:33 AM • 54534 views
Yanukovych's team is trying to strengthen its influence on customs by promoting Suvorov to the post of head of the State Customs ServiceMarch 5, 09:41 AM • 61853 views
Proper tree pruning - what to look for to increase yieldPhotoMarch 4, 03:53 PM • 68960 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Rafael Grossi
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Israel
Qatar
Advertisement
UNN Lite
MILA NITICH shocked with a confession - why she was forbidden to sing the song "I Repent" at 18 years oldPhotoVideo03:38 PM • 2014 views
Iryna Fedyshyn received the "Golden Heart" award from Zelenskyy for volunteeringPhoto11:40 AM • 21545 views
Selena Gomez revealed how many children she wants to have with Benny BlancoVideoMarch 4, 03:04 PM • 37094 views
Elton John showed a family portrait with his husband and sons: the picture was presented at the National Portrait Gallery in LondonPhotoMarch 4, 12:28 PM • 52455 views
MamaRika and her child trapped in UAE: illness and evacuation problemsPhotoMarch 3, 05:13 PM • 55438 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
MIM-104 Patriot
Shahed-136
Brent Crude

Russian drone hit near a school in Odesa region, stadium damaged - Odesa Regional Military Administration

Kyiv • UNN

 • 480 views

In Odesa region, a strike drone hit near a school, damaging the stadium. Windows were blown out in the building, but there were no casualties.

Russian drone hit near a school in Odesa region, stadium damaged - Odesa Regional Military Administration

The Russian army launched an attack on the Odesa region, with a drone strike recorded near a school. A stadium next to the educational institution was damaged. This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, according to UNN.

Details

The head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration reported another enemy attack on the Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district.

Today, a drone strike was recorded near a school. The stadium next to the educational institution was damaged. In the building itself, windows were blown out by the blast wave. Fortunately, no information about casualties has been received.

- the report states.

According to Kiper, relevant services are working at the scene to eliminate the consequences. The educational process has been switched to a remote format.

The Russian army once again demonstrated cynicism by attacking a civilian infrastructure object.

- summarized the head of the Regional Military Administration.

Enemy repeatedly attacked Odesa region, damaging transport infrastructure and buildings - Odesa Regional Military Administration04.03.26, 22:15 • 4718 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Oleh Kiper
Odesa Oblast