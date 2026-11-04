Russian drone attacks house in Sumy region: woman killed, her husband injured

On the evening of Wednesday, November 4, the enemy deliberately attacked a residential building in the Putyvl community of Sumy region with a strike UAV. This was reported by Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, unfortunately, a 69-year-old woman died at the scene from severe injuries.

Her husband, who was also in the house, was injured - Hryhorov stated.

He added that medics are providing the injured man with the necessary assistance.

Reminder

During the night of November 1, Russian drones struck communities in Sumy region, damaging civilian facilities and vehicles. Six people were injured.

An enemy drone attacked a farm in the Sumy region: a woman was killed and four other people were injured