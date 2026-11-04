Russian drone attacks house in Sumy region: woman killed, her husband injured
Kyiv • UNN
In the Putyvl community, a Russian attack drone struck a residential building. A 69-year-old woman was killed, and her husband was injured.
On the evening of Wednesday, November 4, the enemy deliberately attacked a residential building in the Putyvl community of Sumy region with a strike UAV. This was reported by Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.
Details
According to him, unfortunately, a 69-year-old woman died at the scene from severe injuries.
Her husband, who was also in the house, was injured
He added that medics are providing the injured man with the necessary assistance.
Reminder
During the night of November 1, Russian drones struck communities in Sumy region, damaging civilian facilities and vehicles. Six people were injured.
An enemy drone attacked a farm in the Sumy region: a woman was killed and four other people were injured24.10.26, 17:05 • 11466 views