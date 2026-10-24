An enemy drone attacked a farm in the Sumy region: a woman was killed and four other people were injured

Russian forces attacked a cattle-breeding farm in Sumy Oblast's Konotop district with a drone. As a result of the strike, a female employee of the enterprise was killed, and four other people were injured, two of whom were hospitalized. This was stated by Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, reports UNN.

Details

The enemy struck a civilian enterprise engaged in cattle breeding in Konotop district.

The deceased was a farm employee. The woman was at the epicenter of the strike. She would have turned 32 in a few days. Our sincere condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased — the statement said.

Two of the injured were hospitalized. According to preliminary information, their injuries are not serious.

There are also dead and injured animals.

Relevant services are working at the scene. The consequences of the attack are being clarified.

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