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A Russian drone attacked Nikopol district: four wounded, including a teenager in serious condition

Kyiv • UNN

 • 110 views

Three adults and a 14-year-old boy were wounded in the Pokrovsk community. The child and a 46-year-old man are in serious condition.

A Russian drone attacked Nikopol district: four wounded, including a teenager in serious condition

In the Pokrovske community, four people—three adults and a 14-year-old boy—were injured in an attack by a Russian drone. All those injured were hospitalized. This was reported by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.

Details

"Four people were injured in an attack by an enemy drone on the Pokrovske community in Nikopol district. Three adults and a child were injured. All were hospitalized. The 14-year-old boy was taken to a regional hospital in Dnipro. Doctors assess his condition as serious. The condition of a 46-year-old man is also serious," Oleksandr Hanzha said.

According to the official, doctors are providing them with all the necessary assistance.

We would like to remind you

A Russian missile strike on a market in Lozova claimed the lives of two women. Another 34 people were injured, and rescue operations are ongoing.

Alla Kiosak

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