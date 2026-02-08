Russian drone attacked Chuhuiv: houses damaged, one person injured
Kyiv • UNN
After midnight, a Russian drone attacked Chuhuiv in the Kharkiv region. Two apartment buildings were damaged, and one person sought medical attention.
In Chuhuiv, Kharkiv region, a Russian drone attacked one of the microdistricts after midnight. This was reported by Mayor Halyna Minaieva, informs UNN.
Details
According to her, two apartment buildings were damaged as a result of the enemy shelling.
One person sought medical attention. The consequences of the shelling are being eliminated.
Recall
On January 20, as a result of an attack by an enemy Geran-2 type drone on Chuhuiv, three people were injured. Houses and outbuildings were damaged, and the victims had an acute stress reaction.
In Kharkiv region, Russian UAVs attacked Chuhuiv community, damaging an industrial enterprise05.12.25, 00:28 • 4436 views