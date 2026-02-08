Russian drone attacked Chuhuiv: houses damaged, one person injured

$43.140.00
50.900.00
ukenru
08:45 PM • 5426 views
Winner of the 2026 National Selection: Leleka to represent Ukraine at EurovisionPhotoVideo
08:13 PM • 10551 views
Critical situation in Kyiv region: acute energy deficit and death of a rescuer - the OBA told detailsPhoto
February 7, 01:35 PM • 16098 views
Zelenskyy held a selector meeting after massive Russian attack: significant power outages in Ukraine
February 7, 10:29 AM • 21488 views
SBU hit a Russian plant that produces fuel components for enemy X-55 and X-101 missilesPhotoVideo
Exclusive
February 7, 10:00 AM • 20107 views
Minus $2 trillion since October: what broke Bitcoin and has a new crypto crisis begun?
Exclusive
February 7, 06:00 AM • 23660 views
"Joyful moment": father and coach of skeleton racer and flag bearer Vladyslav Heraskevych on impressions from the opening ceremony of the 2026 Olympics, support for Ukraine, and team ambitions
Exclusive
February 6, 04:55 PM • 35307 views
Sanctions hit Russia hard, but the Kremlin does not stop: The Commissioner of the President of Ukraine for Sanctions told how Western pressure works
Exclusive
February 6, 04:00 PM • 47386 views
Computer glasses: real protection or clever marketing
February 6, 02:58 PM • 42443 views
The NBU does not rule out that electricity and other utility tariffs will increase after the heating season
February 6, 02:54 PM • 32018 views
Ban on seaborne oil supplies, new bans on metal imports, shadow fleet and banks: EU presents 20th package of sanctions against Russia
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−5°
3m/s
92%
742mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Viktor Orbán called Ukraine an enemyFebruary 7, 03:47 PM • 3908 views
Ukrainian detained in Poland for attempting to transport a group of illegal migrantsVideoFebruary 7, 04:11 PM • 3308 views
Burshtyn TPP ceased operations due to massive attack: city left without heat and water – mayorVideoFebruary 7, 04:33 PM • 4500 views
Energy system on the brink: additional support points being deployed in Kyiv and region due to critical power deficit – Ministry of EnergyFebruary 7, 05:17 PM • 7384 views
Power restrictions on February 8: Ukrenergo introduces schedules for the entire dayFebruary 7, 06:19 PM • 6302 views
Publications
Valentine's Day without banalities: original gift ideasPhotoFebruary 7, 07:00 AM • 27284 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM • 48498 views
Gambling past and Russian trace: who really stands behind the Odrex clinicPhotoFebruary 6, 11:15 AM • 43334 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
February 6, 11:00 AM • 45203 views
Ukrzaliznytsia introduces dynamic pricing for luxury tickets and new refund rulesFebruary 5, 08:38 PM • 58386 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Musician
Benjamin Netanyahu
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
France
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threateningPhotoFebruary 6, 05:59 PM • 15501 views
Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshootVideoFebruary 5, 06:35 PM • 29732 views
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 eurosFebruary 5, 03:30 PM • 32014 views
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideoFebruary 5, 01:14 PM • 40948 views
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her namePhotoFebruary 5, 11:46 AM • 44080 views
Actual
Heating
Technology
The Diplomat
Shahed-136
Dassault Rafale

Russian drone attacked Chuhuiv: houses damaged, one person injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 70 views

After midnight, a Russian drone attacked Chuhuiv in the Kharkiv region. Two apartment buildings were damaged, and one person sought medical attention.

Russian drone attacked Chuhuiv: houses damaged, one person injured

In Chuhuiv, Kharkiv region, a Russian drone attacked one of the microdistricts after midnight. This was reported by Mayor Halyna Minaieva, informs UNN.

Details

According to her, two apartment buildings were damaged as a result of the enemy shelling.

One person sought medical attention. The consequences of the shelling are being eliminated.

- Minaieva noted.

Recall

On January 20, as a result of an attack by an enemy Geran-2 type drone on Chuhuiv, three people were injured. Houses and outbuildings were damaged, and the victims had an acute stress reaction.

In Kharkiv region, Russian UAVs attacked Chuhuiv community, damaging an industrial enterprise05.12.25, 00:28 • 4436 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyWar in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Kharkiv Oblast