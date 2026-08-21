Russian drone attack on Sumy: already 6 injured, including a child

Photo: t.me/serhii_kryvosheienko

The number of people injured as a result of Russia's drone attack on Sumy has risen to 6, Serhii Kryvosheienko, head of the Sumy City Military Administration, said on Friday, UNN reports.

A 16-year-old girl, four women aged 50, 66, 36 and 39, and a 35-year-old man were injured as a result of the massive overnight enemy UAV attack on Sumy. All are receiving qualified medical assistance Kryvosheienko wrote.

According to him, at 4 locations in the city, 9 residential buildings were damaged: windows and balcony frames; a shop, gas station infrastructure, road surfaces and vehicles were also damaged.

As reported by Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, all those injured are residents of a two-story building that was deliberately attacked by a Russian strike UAV.

Drone attack on Sumy: two people injured, fires broke out

Update

According to the regional police department, eight people, including a child, were injured in enemy attacks in Sumy region over the past day. The police confirmed that there were 6 injured people in the Sumy community. Over the past day, Russian forces carried out 23 attacks on 18 settlements in Sumy region. The enemy used guided aerial bombs, attack drones, FPV drones, artillery and mortars.