Russian Defense Ministry reports three downed Ukrainian UAVs over Voronezh region

Russian air defense systems allegedly shot down three Ukrainian drones over the Voronezh region. This was reported by the Russian Defense Ministry, UNN reports.

On January 16 this year, from 01:50 to 02:50, an attempt by the Kyiv regime to carry out a terrorist attack using aircraft-type UAVs against targets in the Russian Federation was prevented. Three Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed by regular air defense systems over the territory of Voronezh region said the agency.

Earlier, the head of the region, Alexander Gusev, said that, according to preliminary data, there were no casualties as a result of the attack.

In one apartment building, a fire was eliminated on the balcony. Windows in two more apartment buildings and a number of private houses were smashed. Operational services are already working on the ground he wrote.

The governor noted that a door-to-door visit would be conducted to clarify the number and characteristics of the damaged property.

We will provide assistance to all citizens as soon as possible. I am keeping the situation under control Gusev said.

