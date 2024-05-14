Russian Defense Ministry reports shooting down 25 shells over Belgorod region at night

Over the Belgorod region, Russian air defense allegedly destroyed twenty-five rockets on the night of May 14. Also, this morning, one drone was allegedly shot down over the region, the Russian Defense Ministry said, according to UNN.

Details

The Russian Defense Ministry claims that facilities on the territory of the Russian Federation were attacked at night with the use of the RM-70 Vampire multiple launch rocket system.

In addition, the Russian Ministry of Defense claims that this morning Russian air defense shot down one unmanned aerial vehicle and destroyed it over the territory of the Belgorod region.

Addendum

In the Volgograd region of Russia, at night , the cars of a freight train derailed. The reason was "interference by unauthorized persons.