Russian court sentences Ukrainian TV presenter Yanina Sokolova in absentia to 8 years in prison
Kyiv • UNN
Yanina Sokolova was found guilty of incitement to hatred and threats of violence via the Internet. She was also banned from administering websites and using the Internet for 3 years.
A Russian court has sentenced Ukrainian TV presenter Yanina Sokolova in absentia to 8 years in a general regime colony on charges of incitement to hatred and threats of violence using the Internet. UNN writes with reference to the prosecutor's office in Moscow.
Taking into account the position of the prosecutor's office, Yanina Sokolova, a 40-year-old citizen of Ukraine, was found guilty under paragraph “a” of part 2 of article 282 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (public actions aimed at inciting hatred and enmity, as well as at humiliating the dignity of a group of persons on the basis of nationality, committed in public, using the Internet, with the threat of violence)
The criminal case was considered by the court in the general order without the participation of the defendant, who is on an international wanted list. A measure of restraint in the form of detention was chosen in absentia against Sokolova.
In addition, Sokolova was deprived of the right to engage in the administration of websites and use electronic and information and telecommunication networks, including the Internet, for 3 years.
The sentence has not entered into legal force.
Recall
Yanina Sokolova is a Ukrainian journalist who runs her own YouTube channel with almost one million viewers. In addition, she is the host of the program “Rendezvous” on Channel 5, where the project is presented in the format of personal interviews with the journalist.