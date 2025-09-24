Russian Black Sea oil ports suspend loading after drone alerts - media

Two key oil ports on Russia's Black Sea coast have suspended tanker loading after overnight warnings of drone attacks, in another sign of how Ukraine is disrupting its adversaries' energy infrastructure, UNN reports, citing Bloomberg.

Details

The publication notes that the stoppages, which are temporary and precautionary, concern the Caspian Pipeline Consortium terminal and the Sheskharis oil depot, located near Novorossiysk. The CPC stoppage was confirmed by a representative of the operator, who stated that such stoppages are standard when warnings are issued. A source familiar with the situation said that Sheskharis also ceased operations.

Sirens were heard in Novorossiysk on Wednesday as local authorities warned of imminent drone and unmanned boat attacks, according to the city mayor's Telegram channel. The CPC office in the port city sustained damage.

Addendum

According to Bloomberg, Sheskharis and CPC together export more than 2 million barrels of Russian and Kazakh oil per day to world markets, making them key links in the global oil supply chain. The volume of crude oil supplied by sea is about 40 million barrels per day.

Since early August, Ukraine has sharply escalated attacks on Russian oil assets, prompting the Kremlin to ban gasoline exports and consider restricting diesel fuel supplies. These attacks have primarily targeted oil refineries, but ports and pumping stations have also been targets.

Kazakhstan's Ministry of Energy stated that oil continues to flow into the CPC system, which is further evidence that the shutdown is expected to be temporary.

