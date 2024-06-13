Russian aviation launches five more FABs in the Belgorod region

Over the past two days, Russian military aviation has accidentally dropped 5 high-explosive bombs on the territory of the Belgorod region 5 more times. This was reported by the ASTRA Telegram channel.

Details

Thus, according to , on June 11 and 12, at least 5 more aerial bombs were found in the region. FABs were found in Nekludove village, Batratska Dacha village, Novobudivka village, near Leninske village and Tseplyavo-drugo village.

the Russian plane released another fab on the Belgorod region

It is noted that in Novobudivtsi, Korochany district, residents of Myslyvska Street were evacuated. In all five cases, no one was injured.

Thus, at least 93 times the Russian Air Force accidentally bombed Belgorod region and the occupied territories over the past 4 months. Almost four dozen more fallen bombs cannot be cleared in the "dpr" - writes ASTRA

Recall

On May 4, a Russian plane dropped a FAB-500 on belgorod , injuring 7 people, damaging 31 homes and 10 cars. the Russian authorities concealed the cause of the bomb, as well as the fact that it was Russian.