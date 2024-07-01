Russian aviation drops FAB-3000 on Belgorod region - media

Over the past four days, Russian aviation has dropped at least 10 rounds of ammunition over the territory of the Belgorod region. This was reported by UNN with reference to the ASTRA Telegram channel.

In particular, since June 28, 4 FABs have been found in the region: near the villages of Kruty Log, Nova Tavolzhanka, Dobro and near a residential building off Vynohradna Street in Kruty Log.

In all four cases, no one was injured.

In addition, on June 29, a FAB-3000 was found for the first time in a field in the Shebekinsky urban district, 5 kilometers from the village of Maslova Prystan. The bomb exploded, but since the fall occurred in a field, no casualties were reported.

On the same day, a FAB-250 fell near residential buildings in the village of Rozumne. The incident damaged 5 residential buildings, but no one was injured. Also, on June 29, a Russian R-77 missile fell in a field near the village of Kamyzino.

The next day, June 30, the FABs found in the village of Prysten, in a field in Bilhorod district, and near the village of Bochkivka.

Thus, the total number of bombs dropped by Russia on its own and occupied territories of Ukraine reached at least 119 in March, April, May and June 2024 - summarized in ASTRA

A large-scale power outage has occurred in the Belgorod region of Russia. The largest cities in the region, Belgorod and Stary Oskol, were left without power after a drone attack on a substation was reported.