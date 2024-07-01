Russian aviation drops FAB-3000 on Belgorod region - media

$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 58506 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 65953 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 88109 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 171157 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 217334 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 134224 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 363086 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 180438 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 148936 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197589 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+18°
2.4m/s
43%
A man was injured in Kyiv region due to a drone attack, a car dealership was damaged

April 3, 11:39 PM • 33318 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 45932 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 52969 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 66411 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 50931 views
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 58506 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 53277 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 65953 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 68661 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 88109 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 2562 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 6426 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 12787 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 34146 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 36005 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Russian aviation drops FAB-3000 on Belgorod region - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 17477 views

Over the past four days, Russian aviation has dropped at least 10 munitions over the territory of the Belgorod region in Russia, causing damage to residential buildings but no casualties.

Russian aviation drops FAB-3000 on Belgorod region - media

Over the past four days, Russian aviation has dropped at least 10 rounds of ammunition over the territory of the Belgorod region. This was reported by UNN with reference to the ASTRA Telegram channel.

Details

In particular, since June 28, 4 FABs have been found in the region: near the villages of Kruty Log, Nova Tavolzhanka, Dobro and near a residential building off Vynohradna Street in Kruty Log.

In all four cases, no one was injured.

In addition, on June 29, a FAB-3000 was found for the first time in a field in the Shebekinsky urban district, 5 kilometers from the village of Maslova Prystan. The bomb exploded, but since the fall occurred in a field, no casualties were reported.

On the same day, a FAB-250 fell near residential buildings in the village of Rozumne. The incident damaged 5 residential buildings, but no one was injured. Also, on June 29, a Russian R-77 missile fell in a field near the village of Kamyzino.

The next day, June 30, the FABs found in the village of Prysten, in a field in Bilhorod district, and near the village of Bochkivka.

Thus, the total number of bombs dropped by Russia on its own and occupied territories of Ukraine reached at least 119 in March, April, May and June 2024

- summarized in ASTRA

Recall

A large-scale power outage has occurred in the Belgorod region of Russia. The largest cities in the region, Belgorod and Stary Oskol, were left without power after a drone attack on a substation was reported.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the World
Ukraine
