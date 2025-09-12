Russian authorities report downing seven drones over Moscow: consequences being clarified

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin reported the destruction of seven drones that were allegedly flying towards Moscow. This is reported by UNN with reference to his post on social networks.

Three more enemy UAVs flying towards Moscow were shot down. Emergency services specialists are working at the site where the debris fell. - Sobyanin noted.

According to him, first two drones were shot down, then two more, and later - three. Emergency services are working at the sites where the debris fell. Details are not yet known.

Recall

On the night of September 12, explosions rang out in Smolensk, local residents heard from five to eight. The authorities announced the operation of air defense and a possible drone attack, the Lukoil plant was under attack.

