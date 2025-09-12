$41.210.09
Ukraine allocated land for the construction of Rheinmetall's shell production plant - Shmyhal
September 11, 03:15 PM • 15304 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Action: "XENA" Company Participates in EU Tenders and Plans to Expand its Fleet
September 11, 02:55 PM • 26468 views
The Rada may consider the bill on the military ombudsman next week: what has changed before the second reading
Exclusive
September 11, 02:49 PM • 17078 views
Thanks to Trump's leadership, Putin has started to react to something: MFA on the importance of a trilateral meeting
September 11, 02:33 PM • 15429 views
Kaja Kallas predicts at least two more years of war in Ukraine
Exclusive
September 11, 02:08 PM • 21751 views
Economic terror is based on psychology: how the enemy tries to destabilize Ukraine
September 11, 12:34 PM • 14407 views
Zelenskyy compared drone attack on Poland to annexation of Crimea
September 11, 12:15 PM • 16383 views
Russia attacked Poland so that Ukraine would not receive new air defense systems before winter - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
September 11, 12:15 PM • 14453 views
Rising COVID-19 incidence: Ministry of Health explains whether mask mandate will return to Ukraine
September 11, 11:02 AM • 14457 views
NBU again kept the key policy rate at 15.5%
Russian authorities report downing seven drones over Moscow: consequences being clarified

Kyiv • UNN

 • 50 views

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin reported the destruction of seven drones flying towards the city. Emergency services are working at the sites where the debris fell.

Russian authorities report downing seven drones over Moscow: consequences being clarified

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin reported the destruction of seven drones that were allegedly flying towards Moscow. This is reported by UNN with reference to his post on social networks.

Three more enemy UAVs flying towards Moscow were shot down. Emergency services specialists are working at the site where the debris fell.

- Sobyanin noted.

According to him, first two drones were shot down, then two more, and later - three. Emergency services are working at the sites where the debris fell. Details are not yet known.

Recall

On the night of September 12, explosions rang out in Smolensk, local residents heard from five to eight. The authorities announced the operation of air defense and a possible drone attack, the Lukoil plant was under attack.

Fire broke out in Russia's Krasnodar Krai after an attack by unknown drones: details01.09.25, 03:32 • 15375 views

Veronika Marchenko

War in UkraineNews from social networks