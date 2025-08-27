Russian attack on Sumy on August 27: where there is no electricity and what goal the occupiers are pursuing

$41.400.03
48.270.21
ukenru
12:47 PM • 14944 views
Car care in autumn: what you need to know
12:29 PM • 13953 views
Starting tomorrow, men aged 18 to 22 inclusive can travel abroad - government decree
12:09 PM • 3914 views
Ukraine prepares for autumn COVID-19 surge: does the Ministry of Health predict a lockdown
11:13 AM • 14939 views
In Kharkiv region, Russia has no success in advancing deep into Ukraine - Demchenko
Exclusive
11:12 AM • 16180 views
Expert on Magamedrasulov's case: activists' statements cannot be contrasted with the investigation, which is proceeding within the framework of the procedural code
August 27, 07:59 AM • 23909 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in six regions overnight - Ministry of Energy
August 27, 07:35 AM • 62923 views
How to return to work after vacation without stress: 7 proven tips
August 27, 01:39 AM • 60728 views
US President's special representative announced whether Putin wants to end the war in Ukraine
August 26, 04:15 PM • 108006 views
The government allowed men aged 18 to 22 to travel abroad
August 26, 02:13 PM • 76966 views
Magnetic storms in September 2025: dates and tips for weather-sensitive people
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
3.5m/s
37%
751mm
Popular news
Finnish President calls for striking Russian war machineAugust 27, 05:54 AM • 36941 views
Lebanon to present plan for Hezbollah disarmament this week - ReutersAugust 27, 06:24 AM • 34932 views
Bruce Willis's wife spoke about the "hardest decision" she had to make regarding her husband08:14 AM • 42362 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement09:12 AM • 20804 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhoto09:48 AM • 19688 views
Publications
Car care in autumn: what you need to know12:47 PM • 14900 views
How to return to work after vacation without stress: 7 proven tipsAugust 27, 07:35 AM • 62888 views
Laws on Defence City sent to the President for signature: will new prospects open up for the Ukrainian defense industry and aviation?
Exclusive
August 26, 05:12 PM • 78775 views
Delicious and nutritious potato dishes: top recipes for every tablePhotoAugust 26, 02:05 PM • 75704 views
Resilience Test: How Ukrainian Aviation Remains Competitive Amidst War
Exclusive
August 26, 12:42 PM • 157937 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Oleksiy Honcharenko
Steve Witkoff
Andriy Yermak
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Alaska
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationship12:36 PM • 9638 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhoto09:48 AM • 19881 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement09:12 AM • 21030 views
Bruce Willis's wife spoke about the "hardest decision" she had to make regarding her husband08:14 AM • 42785 views
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announce engagement after two years of relationshipPhotoAugust 26, 05:52 PM • 28654 views
Actual
Facebook
Oil
COVID-19
SpaceX Starship
Financial Times

Russian attack on Sumy on August 27: where there is no electricity and what goal the occupiers are pursuing

Kyiv • UNN

 • 108 views

Russian occupiers continue to deliberately attack critical infrastructure in Sumy region. Part of Sumy remains without power, but energy workers are working to restore it.

Russian attack on Sumy on August 27: where there is no electricity and what goal the occupiers are pursuing

Russian occupiers continue to deliberately strike critical infrastructure in Sumy region with the aim of depriving the region's population of basic living conditions. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, and the head of the Sumy City Military Administration, Serhiy Kryvosheienko.

Details

As Hryhorov noted, in recent days, the city of Sumy and Sumy region have been subjected to intensive attacks on critical infrastructure facilities, and Russian occupiers are constantly modernizing their means of destruction and tactics of their use.

At the same time, the Ukrainian Defense Forces managed to destroy seven attack drones this night, which the Russians used to attack the Sumy district. But there were also hits on energy facilities.

Energy workers have been working since night to restore electricity supply. First of all, hospitals and other critical infrastructure facilities are being powered. I thank the specialists for their dedicated work 

- Hryhorov stated.

Meanwhile, Serhiy Kryvosheienko reported that as of August 27, part of Sumy remains without power. Emergency crews are working to restore electricity.

Despite this, three water intakes have been launched and water is being gradually supplied to subscribers.

"Invincibility Points" operate at the addresses specified on the official website of the Sumy City Military Administration.

Recall

Earlier, UNN, citing State Border Guard Service representative Andriy Demchenko, reported that Russian attacks by small infantry groups in Sumy region had decreased, and the enemy failed to advance deep into the territory.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Electricity
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
Sumy