Russian attack on Sumy on August 27: where there is no electricity and what goal the occupiers are pursuing

Russian occupiers continue to deliberately strike critical infrastructure in Sumy region with the aim of depriving the region's population of basic living conditions. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, and the head of the Sumy City Military Administration, Serhiy Kryvosheienko.

As Hryhorov noted, in recent days, the city of Sumy and Sumy region have been subjected to intensive attacks on critical infrastructure facilities, and Russian occupiers are constantly modernizing their means of destruction and tactics of their use.

At the same time, the Ukrainian Defense Forces managed to destroy seven attack drones this night, which the Russians used to attack the Sumy district. But there were also hits on energy facilities.

Energy workers have been working since night to restore electricity supply. First of all, hospitals and other critical infrastructure facilities are being powered. I thank the specialists for their dedicated work - Hryhorov stated.

Meanwhile, Serhiy Kryvosheienko reported that as of August 27, part of Sumy remains without power. Emergency crews are working to restore electricity.

Despite this, three water intakes have been launched and water is being gradually supplied to subscribers.

"Invincibility Points" operate at the addresses specified on the official website of the Sumy City Military Administration.

Earlier, UNN, citing State Border Guard Service representative Andriy Demchenko, reported that Russian attacks by small infantry groups in Sumy region had decreased, and the enemy failed to advance deep into the territory.