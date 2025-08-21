$41.380.02
Exclusive
10:22 AM • 6082 views
The Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity will continue working on a platform for Ukrainians abroad
07:38 AM • 23698 views
"Flamingo" with a radius of 3000 km: Zelenskyy spoke about the successes of the Ukrainian missile program
06:16 AM • 33960 views
546 out of 574 Russian drones and 31 out of 40 missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
August 21, 05:30 AM • 37852 views
US Vice President Vance: Europe will have to bear the "lion's share" of the costs for security guarantees for Ukraine
August 20, 03:55 PM • 63504 views
US imposed sanctions against International Criminal Court judges
Exclusive
August 20, 11:22 AM • 161728 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Exclusive
August 20, 09:46 AM • 70071 views
Reorganization of the Ministry of National Unity: The Ministry of Social Policy explained whether this will affect the policy regarding IDPs
Exclusive
August 20, 09:29 AM • 131763 views
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
August 20, 08:14 AM • 342062 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiationsPhoto
Exclusive
August 20, 06:54 AM • 104005 views
MP Nimchenko robbed in supermarket parking lot
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Woman injured due to Russian attack on Rivne region: consequences shown

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1544 views

A 67-year-old woman has been hospitalized after a massive Russian attack in the Rivne region. Debris caused a fire in a residential building in Rivne, which was extinguished by rescuers.

Woman injured due to Russian attack on Rivne region: consequences shown

In the Rivne region, as a result of the Russian attack, there is a victim, and there was a fire in Rivne, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Due to a massive Russian attack in the Rivne region, a 67-year-old woman was injured: she was hospitalized. As a result of falling debris, a residential building caught fire in the city of Rivne

- noted the State Emergency Service.

As reported, rescuers eliminated the consequences of the shelling.

SES psychologists worked at the scene.

Alarm in Rivne region lasted all night: debris damaged houses, people were not affected21.08.25, 10:11 • 3996 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Rivne Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Rivne