Woman injured due to Russian attack on Rivne region: consequences shown
Kyiv • UNN
A 67-year-old woman has been hospitalized after a massive Russian attack in the Rivne region. Debris caused a fire in a residential building in Rivne, which was extinguished by rescuers.
In the Rivne region, as a result of the Russian attack, there is a victim, and there was a fire in Rivne, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Thursday, writes UNN.
Due to a massive Russian attack in the Rivne region, a 67-year-old woman was injured: she was hospitalized. As a result of falling debris, a residential building caught fire in the city of Rivne
As reported, rescuers eliminated the consequences of the shelling.
SES psychologists worked at the scene.
