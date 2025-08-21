Woman injured due to Russian attack on Rivne region: consequences shown

In the Rivne region, as a result of the Russian attack, there is a victim, and there was a fire in Rivne, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Due to a massive Russian attack in the Rivne region, a 67-year-old woman was injured: she was hospitalized. As a result of falling debris, a residential building caught fire in the city of Rivne - noted the State Emergency Service.

As reported, rescuers eliminated the consequences of the shelling.

SES psychologists worked at the scene.

