06:16 AM
546 out of 574 Russian drones and 31 out of 40 missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
05:30 AM
US Vice President Vance: Europe will have to bear the "lion's share" of the costs for security guarantees for Ukraine
August 20, 03:55 PM
US imposed sanctions against International Criminal Court judges

August 20, 11:22 AM
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger

August 20, 09:46 AM
Reorganization of the Ministry of National Unity: The Ministry of Social Policy explained whether this will affect the policy regarding IDPs

August 20, 09:29 AM
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
August 20, 08:14 AM
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiationsPhoto

August 20, 06:54 AM
MP Nimchenko robbed in supermarket parking lot
August 20, 06:49 AM
Trump's special envoy Witkoff: security guarantees will be the starting point for Ukrainians in any peace agreement
August 19, 09:51 PM
About 10 European countries have agreed to send their troops to Ukraine

August 20, 11:22 AM

August 20, 09:29 AM


Night alarm in Rivne region lasted all night: debris damaged houses, people were not affected

Kyiv • UNN

 • 424 views

Rivne region experienced a prolonged air raid alarm, during which air defense forces were active. Debris from downed targets damaged civilian objects, but there were no casualties.

Night alarm in Rivne region lasted all night: debris damaged houses, people were not affected

On Thursday night, the Rivne region experienced a prolonged air raid alert. The work of air defense forces saved lives, but fragments of downed targets damaged civilian objects. Fortunately, there were no casualties.

This was reported by the head of the Rivne Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Koval.

Details

The head of the Rivne Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Koval, reported that the night in Rivne region passed under the continuous sound of sirens. Air defense forces actively worked, repelling the attack.

Relevant services are already working at the incident sites – rescuers are eliminating the consequences of the fire, utility workers are checking the condition of the building, and law enforcement officers are documenting the facts.

- Koval wrote on Telegram.

The situation in the region remains tense: in two districts, an air raid alert was announced again in the morning. The regional authorities urge residents not to ignore the signals and to take care of their own safety.

Recall

Russia attacked Ukraine with 574 drones and 40 missiles, including 4 "Kinzhal" missiles. Ukrainian air defense neutralized 546 drones and 31 missiles, including one "Kinzhal".

Stepan Haftko

