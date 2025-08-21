Night alarm in Rivne region lasted all night: debris damaged houses, people were not affected

On Thursday night, the Rivne region experienced a prolonged air raid alert. The work of air defense forces saved lives, but fragments of downed targets damaged civilian objects. Fortunately, there were no casualties.

This was reported by the head of the Rivne Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Koval.

Details

The head of the Rivne Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Koval, reported that the night in Rivne region passed under the continuous sound of sirens. Air defense forces actively worked, repelling the attack.

Relevant services are already working at the incident sites – rescuers are eliminating the consequences of the fire, utility workers are checking the condition of the building, and law enforcement officers are documenting the facts. - Koval wrote on Telegram.

The situation in the region remains tense: in two districts, an air raid alert was announced again in the morning. The regional authorities urge residents not to ignore the signals and to take care of their own safety.

Recall

Russia attacked Ukraine with 574 drones and 40 missiles, including 4 "Kinzhal" missiles. Ukrainian air defense neutralized 546 drones and 31 missiles, including one "Kinzhal".