Russian attack on Pechenihy dam will not have critical impact on front - AFU

The damage to the Pechenihy dam in Kharkiv region by Russian troops on December 7 will not have a critical impact on the situation on the front line. This was reported by UNN with reference to the 16th Army Corps of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

As the military noted, the Pechenihy dam has long been the target of systemic Russian attacks. The enemy tried to hit it with Iranian "Shaheds", KAB aerial bombs, various types of missiles, "Molniyas" and FPV drones.

The Ukrainian side has long been aware of the potential risks and is ready for the dam to suffer critical damage. Appropriate response plans have been developed in advance. Alternative routes have been developed in case of dam damage. They were actively used before, and now they fully allow for the necessary logistics. - the message says.

In addition, Ukrainian units have accumulated the necessary reserves of material and technical means. Therefore, the temporary probable loss of the ability to move across the dam will not have a critical impact on the conduct of hostilities.

In addition, if necessary, the Ukrainian Defense Forces are ready to restore the crossing in the shortest possible time. For this, there are special engineering tools and specialists who are already working according to established schemes, the corps added.

The Ukrainian military mentioned Articles 52 and 56 of Additional Protocol I to the Geneva Conventions (1977). They refer to the inadmissibility of attacks on civilian objects, as well as the prohibition of attacks on installations and structures containing dangerous forces. These structures are:

dams;

dikes;

nuclear power plants.

Such actions can cause large casualties among the civilian population, flooding of populated areas or a large-scale humanitarian catastrophe.

Recall

On Sunday, December 7, Russian occupiers struck the dam of the Pechenihy reservoir in Kharkiv region. Movement on the roadway of the dam has been stopped.