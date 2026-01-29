Russian attack on Odesa on January 27 has already claimed 4 lives

In Odesa, the number of victims of the Russian attack on January 27 has risen to four, Serhiy Lysak, head of the Odesa RMA, announced on Thursday, UNN reports.

Unfortunately, the number of victims of the enemy attack on January 27 has increased. Today, a man born in 1947 died in the hospital. - Lysak wrote on Telegram.

According to him, "doctors fought for his life until the last, but the injuries were too severe."

"Thus, Russian terror has already claimed the lives of four people," the head of the RMA reported.

Recall

On the night of January 27, Russia massively attacked Odesa with attack drones, launching more than 50 drones.

Addition

According to Lysak, on the night of January 29, the enemy once again attacked the city with attack drones. An infrastructure facility was damaged. No information about casualties was received.

"As a result of the enemy attack, a fire broke out at an industrial facility. Warehouses, production buildings, and trucks were damaged," specified Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa RMA.