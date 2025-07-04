$41.720.09
Publications
Exclusives
Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih: two rescuers injured by repeated strike

Kyiv • UNN

 • 451 views

As a result of the Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih, six people were injured, including two rescuers. The enemy launched a repeated strike upon the arrival of emergency workers, damaging four fire and rescue vehicles.

Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih: two rescuers injured by repeated strike

Among those injured as a result of the Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih are two rescuers, reports UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service.

As a result of the Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih, 6 people were injured, including 2 rescuers. Several fires broke out 

- the message says.

According to the State Emergency Service, upon the arrival of emergency workers at the scene of the shelling, the enemy launched a repeated strike, as a result of which two rescuers were injured.

Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih: six injured already04.07.25, 13:49 • 967 views

4 fire and rescue vehicles were damaged.

More than 50 rescuers and 12 units of State Emergency Service equipment are involved in eliminating the consequences. Work continues.

Kryvyi Rih presumably attacked by a Russian Su-34, target type is being established - Air Command "East"04.07.25, 14:18 • 414 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

