Russian attack on Kharkiv: three dead, 42 wounded reported

Three people have been killed in the morning attack on Kharkiv, the Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office said. According to the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, the number of wounded in Kharkiv has increased to 42, UNN reports.

Details

"So far, three people are known to have died: one man and two women aged 76 and 59. At least 35 people were injured," the regional prosecutor's office reported on Telegram.

According to the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, "the number of wounded in Kharkiv has increased to 42 people." "There are four children among them, their condition is moderate," he said in Telegram.

A rescue operation is underway, the prosecutor's office added.

