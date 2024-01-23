Russia's attack on Kharkiv leaves 38 wounded, two dead - mayor
Kyiv • UNN
A morning attack by Russian troops on Kharkiv left two dead and 38 wounded, as confirmed by the city's mayor, Igor Terekhov.
The number of wounded in the morning attack on Kharkiv by Russian troops has risen to 38, two people were killed, the city's mayor Igor Terekhov said on Tuesday, UNN reports.
As a result of the morning attack on Kharkiv, we have 38 wounded and two dead
Morning Russian attack on Ukraine kills five, injures at least 40 - Interior Ministry23.01.24, 09:04 • 28340 views
Previously
35 wounded were reported in Kharkiv.