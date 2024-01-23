Morning Russian attack on Ukraine kills five, injures at least 40 - Interior Ministry

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 88930 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 110457 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 140105 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 137635 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 176242 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171622 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 282795 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178209 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167207 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148834 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 106663 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 85986 views
Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

March 2, 06:19 AM • 38119 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 60404 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 46572 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

11:46 AM • 88830 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 282790 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 250393 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 235507 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 260815 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 46572 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 140095 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 106715 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 106710 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 122815 views
Morning Russian attack on Ukraine kills five, injures at least 40 - Interior Ministry

Morning Russian attack on Ukraine kills five, injures at least 40 - Interior Ministry

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28341 views

According to Ukraine's Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, five people were killed and at least 40 injured in a morning missile attack by Russian troops in Ukraine

In Ukraine, five people were killed and at least 40 others wounded in a morning rocket attack by Russian troops, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Five people died and at least 40 were injured. Consequences of the morning missile attack on Ukraine as of 08:45,

wrote Klymenko in Telegram.

According to him, the current situation is as follows:

Kyiv. According to him, as a result of the missile attack, several fires broke out in the capital - in Sviatoshynskyi, Solomyanskyi and Pecherskyi districts. "One person died, civilians were injured. Two high-rise buildings, a private building, and cars were damaged," the minister said.

Kyiv region. Rescuers, according to the minister, work in the Buchansky district. "Two multi-story buildings, a private house, farm buildings and cars were damaged. Three people were injured," said Klymenko.

Dnipropetrovsk region. "As a result of the attack on Pavlograd, one person died, one was injured," the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs said.

Kharkiv. "The occupiers hit two multi-story buildings. According to preliminary data, three people died, and about 30 others were injured," Klymenko said.

According to the minister, rescuers are inspecting the damaged buildings and sorting out the debris. Psychologists work on the ground. Police investigators carefully record these crimes.

"Another attack by terrorists, which took lives and left hundreds of people homeless. This is Russia's true intentions: daily terror of civilians," the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs noted.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War

