Morning Russian attack on Ukraine kills five, injures at least 40 - Interior Ministry

In Ukraine, five people were killed and at least 40 others wounded in a morning rocket attack by Russian troops, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Five people died and at least 40 were injured. Consequences of the morning missile attack on Ukraine as of 08:45, wrote Klymenko in Telegram.

According to him, the current situation is as follows:

Kyiv. According to him, as a result of the missile attack, several fires broke out in the capital - in Sviatoshynskyi, Solomyanskyi and Pecherskyi districts. "One person died, civilians were injured. Two high-rise buildings, a private building, and cars were damaged," the minister said.

Kyiv region. Rescuers, according to the minister, work in the Buchansky district. "Two multi-story buildings, a private house, farm buildings and cars were damaged. Three people were injured," said Klymenko.

Dnipropetrovsk region. "As a result of the attack on Pavlograd, one person died, one was injured," the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs said.

Kharkiv. "The occupiers hit two multi-story buildings. According to preliminary data, three people died, and about 30 others were injured," Klymenko said.

According to the minister, rescuers are inspecting the damaged buildings and sorting out the debris. Psychologists work on the ground. Police investigators carefully record these crimes.

"Another attack by terrorists, which took lives and left hundreds of people homeless. This is Russia's true intentions: daily terror of civilians," the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs noted.