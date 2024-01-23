Russian attack on Kharkiv: police show first minutes after morning shelling
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops fired rockets at Kharkiv in the morning, injuring 62 people, including eight children. The first moments after the attack were captured on video by law enforcement.
Law enforcers showed a video of the first minutes of the morning Russian attack on Kharkiv, UNN reports .
"Kharkiv. The first minutes after this morning's shelling," reads the caption to the video posted by law enforcement.
Recall
As a result of the rocket attack by Russian troops on Kharkiv, 62 people have been reported injured , including eight children.