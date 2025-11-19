Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk region on November 19: five DTEK energy workers injured in the strike
Five DTEK energy workers were injured as a result of an enemy attack in the Dnipropetrovsk region. One energy worker is in serious condition, four others have concussions and shrapnel wounds.
Details
The enemy attacked the territory of one of DTEK's subdivisions. The brigade that was on the site was injured. One power engineer is in serious condition, and four others have concussions and shrapnel wounds.
The company noted that all victims are receiving the necessary medical care.
Recall
On Wednesday, November 19, Russia again launched attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, which led to emergency power outages in several regions.