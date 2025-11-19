Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk region on November 19: five DTEK energy workers injured in the strike

As a result of the enemy attack on the night of November 19, five DTEK power engineers were wounded in Dnipropetrovsk region. This was reported by UNN with reference to DTEK.

Details

The enemy attacked the territory of one of DTEK's subdivisions. The brigade that was on the site was injured. One power engineer is in serious condition, and four others have concussions and shrapnel wounds.

The company noted that all victims are receiving the necessary medical care.

Recall

On Wednesday, November 19, Russia again launched attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, which led to emergency power outages in several regions.