Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk region: enterprise hit, photos

Russian occupiers attacked Dnipropetrovsk region on the night of September 5 – they hit an enterprise in the regional center. This was reported by UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Details

According to the State Emergency Service, fires broke out on the territory of the enterprise, and firefighters extinguished them.

There were no fatalities or injuries. At the same time, photos of the aftermath of the enemy attacks were published.

Recall

On the night of September 5, Russian occupiers launched a massive attack on Dnipropetrovsk region. The Ukrainian Defense Forces shot down 15 drones.

UNN also reported that as a result of Ukrainian drone strikes on oil refineries in Russia and in the occupied territories, the aggressor country is experiencing a gasoline shortage.