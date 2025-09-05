Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk region: enterprise hit, photos

$41.370.01
48.200.03
ukenru
06:13 AM • 1050 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play against France todayPhoto
September 4, 05:30 PM • 18352 views
Ukrainian killed in Lisbon funicular accident - MFA
September 4, 02:39 PM • 38330 views
Today, 26 countries are ready to send troops to Ukraine to ensure peace - Macron
September 4, 02:02 PM • 32117 views
The heads of the company that supports repair documentation for Mi-8 helicopters in Ukraine have Russian passports – VenislavskyiVideo
September 4, 10:04 AM • 35340 views
Rada reinstates criminal liability for AWOL: what is known
September 4, 08:49 AM • 37954 views
After almost 4 years: The Rada voted to resume broadcasting its sessions
Exclusive
September 4, 08:13 AM • 29204 views
NBU withdrew hundreds of millions of banknotes: which banknotes are disappearing from circulation
Exclusive
September 4, 08:05 AM • 24145 views
About 30-35 thousand Hasidim are expected to celebrate Rosh Hashanah in Uman, the city is preparing - mayor
Exclusive
September 4, 05:20 AM • 52292 views
World Sexual Health Day: Experts gave advice for its maintenancePhoto
September 3, 05:28 PM • 42237 views
Europeans are ready to provide Ukraine with security guarantees on the day peace is signed - Macron
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
1.8m/s
60%
755mm
Popular news
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 294611 views
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPDAugust 31, 07:40 PM • 288033 views
"Understandings reached in Alaska pave the way for peace": Putin made a number of statements regarding Ukraine at the SCO summitSeptember 1, 04:35 AM • 280021 views
Zelenskyy expressed condolences to Portugal over the tragic accident in LisbonSeptember 3, 11:48 PM • 43339 views
"We are having a very good dialogue": Trump intends to talk to Putin after conversation with ZelenskyyVideo02:33 AM • 7286 views
Publications
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play against France todayPhoto06:13 AM • 1058 views
NABU Hostage? Why the case of SBU General Vitiuk only now became active and looks like revengeSeptember 4, 06:50 PM • 14660 views
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideoSeptember 4, 09:16 AM • 41322 views
For any table: top delicious and simple Greek salad recipesPhotoSeptember 4, 07:53 AM • 30673 views
World Sexual Health Day: Experts gave advice for its maintenancePhoto
Exclusive
September 4, 05:20 AM • 52294 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Emmanuel Macron
Giorgia Meloni
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Slovakia
White House
Chernihiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Victoria Beckham admitted to struggling with acne: "I was very ashamed of the severe rash"September 4, 10:35 AM • 16686 views
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideoSeptember 4, 09:16 AM • 41322 views
"Gossip Girl" star Penn Badgley became the father of twin boysPhotoSeptember 4, 07:43 AM • 17592 views
Blogger-millionaire and daughter of tech giant owners Becky Bloom got marriedPhotoSeptember 3, 07:15 PM • 23124 views
Radiohead return after seven-year hiatus: European tour announcedSeptember 3, 05:44 PM • 25026 views
Actual
Fox News
Shahed-136
Fake news
Mi-8
Google Play

Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk region: enterprise hit, photos

Kyiv • UNN

 • 142 views

On the night of September 5, Russian occupiers attacked Dnipropetrovsk region, striking an enterprise in the regional center. The fires have been extinguished, and there are no casualties.

Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk region: enterprise hit, photos

Russian occupiers attacked Dnipropetrovsk region on the night of September 5 – they hit an enterprise in the regional center. This was reported by UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Details

According to the State Emergency Service, fires broke out on the territory of the enterprise, and firefighters extinguished them.

There were no fatalities or injuries. At the same time, photos of the aftermath of the enemy attacks were published.

Recall

On the night of September 5, Russian occupiers launched a massive attack on Dnipropetrovsk region. The Ukrainian Defense Forces shot down 15 drones.

UNN also reported that as a result of Ukrainian drone strikes on oil refineries in Russia and in the occupied territories, the aggressor country is experiencing a gasoline shortage.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Ukraine