Russian attack on Chornomorsk on November 14: 2 dead, 10 injured, including a child
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the Russian attack near the market in Chornomorsk on November 14, 2 people were killed and 10 were injured, including a child. 2 cars were destroyed, 13 more and buildings were damaged, and fires broke out.
As a result of a Russian attack near the market in the city of Chornomorsk, Odesa region, on November 14, 2 people died and 10 more were injured, including a child. This was reported by UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.
Details
2 cars were destroyed, and 13 more were damaged. Fires broke out - buildings located nearby were also damaged, the State Emergency Service reported.
Rescuers extinguished the fire, and State Emergency Service psychologists worked at the scene, providing assistance to local residents.
Recall
In Kyiv, as a result of a Russian attack on November 14, six people died. The search and rescue operation is ongoing, five people were injured, and 17 were rescued.
The body of another deceased person was found in one of the damaged buildings in the Desnianskyi district of Kyiv.