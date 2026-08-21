Russian strike damaged a customs post at a checkpoint in Odesa region

Photo: t.me/DPSUkr

Due to Russia's attack on a border crossing point in Odesa region during the night of August 21, the buildings of the customs post were damaged, Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, said on Friday, UNN writes.

This night, the enemy once again attacked civilian infrastructure in Odesa region with strike drones. As a result of the massive attack, an international border crossing point was damaged, including the administrative buildings of the customs post. The relevant services are working to eliminate the consequences of the enemy attack - Kiper wrote.

Update

As the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reported, Russia attacked the "Tabaky" border crossing point in Odesa region on the border between Ukraine and Moldova, and its operations have been suspended.