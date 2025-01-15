ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 128907 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 116957 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 125013 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 126213 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 157707 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 108359 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 154264 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104181 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113767 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117089 views

February 28, 10:17 AM • 107487 views
February 28, 11:38 AM • 40665 views
02:48 PM • 116354 views
03:20 PM • 114307 views
06:35 PM • 41191 views
02:39 PM • 128907 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 157707 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 154264 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 183100 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 172534 views
03:20 PM • 114311 views
02:48 PM • 116356 views
February 28, 09:59 AM • 138339 views
February 28, 09:03 AM • 130317 views
February 26, 05:09 PM • 147895 views
Russian army targeted critical infrastructure in Ivano-Frankivsk region in the morning, situation under control - RMA

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27864 views

Russia fired missiles at critical infrastructure facilities in the Ivano-Frankivsk region. Thanks to air defense, there were no casualties, and the situation is under control.

Today's Russian missile attack was aimed at critical infrastructure facilities in Ivano-Frankivsk region, air defense was operating, the situation is under control, the head of Ivano-Frankivsk RMA Svitlana Onyshchuk said on Wednesday in Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

"The morning in Ukraine began with a rocket attack. The enemy used various types of weapons. Critical infrastructure facilities were targeted in the Carpathian region. Air defense forces were working in the region. Fortunately, there were no casualties. Relevant services are working at the scene. The situation is under control," Onyshchuk wrote.

Lviv Mayor: enemy attacked the region's energy infrastructure15.01.25, 08:36 • 45762 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
carpathian-mountainsCarpathian Mountains
ukraineUkraine

