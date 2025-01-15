Russian army targeted critical infrastructure in Ivano-Frankivsk region in the morning, situation under control - RMA

Today's Russian missile attack was aimed at critical infrastructure facilities in Ivano-Frankivsk region, air defense was operating, the situation is under control, the head of Ivano-Frankivsk RMA Svitlana Onyshchuk said on Wednesday in Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

"The morning in Ukraine began with a rocket attack. The enemy used various types of weapons. Critical infrastructure facilities were targeted in the Carpathian region. Air defense forces were working in the region. Fortunately, there were no casualties. Relevant services are working at the scene. The situation is under control," Onyshchuk wrote.

