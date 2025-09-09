$41.250.03
In Russia, two more gas pipelines were disabled due to explosionsPhoto
07:10 AM • 36167 views
Unbreakable business. "Heel" importer resumes operations after direct hit by Russian dronePhoto
07:01 AM • 33494 views
Should you buy an apartment in autumn: expert spoke about prices and risks in the real estate marketPhoto
06:31 AM • 21903 views
The Cabinet of Ministers updated the rules for reservation and mobilization: focus on defense enterprises and clarification of procedures
September 8, 09:35 PM • 20730 views
US ends cooperation with Europe on countering disinformation from Russia, China, and Iran
September 8, 05:31 PM • 23628 views
Enemy attacked Cabinet of Ministers building with Iskander missile - Yermak
September 8, 04:59 PM • 36190 views
Yermak discussed security guarantees and strengthening sanctions against Russia with Rubio
September 8, 03:42 PM • 48756 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play second qualifying match against AzerbaijanPhotoVideo
September 8, 12:50 PM • 28463 views
NATO Secretary General to travel to London for Ramstein-format meeting on September 9
September 8, 12:30 PM • 49389 views
A military unit that committed war crimes in Bucha was attacked in Russia: there are dead and woundedPhoto
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Russian army struck a pension distribution point in Donetsk region with an aerial bomb: more than 20 dead

Kyiv • UNN

 • 988 views

Russian occupiers dropped an aerial bomb on the village of Yarova in Donetsk region. More than 20 people died while receiving pension payments.

Russian army struck a pension distribution point in Donetsk region with an aerial bomb: more than 20 dead

On Tuesday, September 9, Russian occupiers dropped an aerial bomb on the village of Yarova in Donetsk region, where civilians were at the time - they were receiving pension payments. According to preliminary data, more than 20 people died, reported President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to UNN.

A frankly brutal Russian air strike with an aerial bomb on the village of Yarova in Donetsk region. Directly on people. Ordinary civilians. At the moment when pensions were being issued. There are no words… Condolences to all relatives and friends of the deceased

- Zelenskyy wrote.

He added: such Russian strikes should not go without a proper reaction from the world.

Russians continue to destroy lives, but avoid new strong sanctions, new strong blows. The world must not be silent. The world must not remain inactive. A reaction from the United States is needed. A reaction from Europe is needed. A reaction from the Twenty is needed. Strong actions are needed for Russia to stop bringing death

- the President emphasized.

The head of the Donetsk OVA Vadym Filashkin reported that 21 people died as a result of the Russian strike.

Attention, footage 18+!!!

The Russians attacked people during pension distribution. This is not military action - this is pure terrorism. Rescuers, medics, police, and local authorities are currently working at the scene. We are helping the victims and establishing the exact consequences of this crime.

- the official wrote.

He urged residents of the region to evacuate to safer regions of Ukraine.

Recall

On September 8, the Russian army attacked the Dnipro district of Kherson with drones. A 30-year-old man suffered a concussion and an explosive injury, and was taken to the hospital.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
Donetsk Oblast
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine