Russian army struck a pension distribution point in Donetsk region with an aerial bomb: more than 20 dead

On Tuesday, September 9, Russian occupiers dropped an aerial bomb on the village of Yarova in Donetsk region, where civilians were at the time - they were receiving pension payments. According to preliminary data, more than 20 people died, reported President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to UNN.

A frankly brutal Russian air strike with an aerial bomb on the village of Yarova in Donetsk region. Directly on people. Ordinary civilians. At the moment when pensions were being issued. There are no words… Condolences to all relatives and friends of the deceased - Zelenskyy wrote.

He added: such Russian strikes should not go without a proper reaction from the world.

Russians continue to destroy lives, but avoid new strong sanctions, new strong blows. The world must not be silent. The world must not remain inactive. A reaction from the United States is needed. A reaction from Europe is needed. A reaction from the Twenty is needed. Strong actions are needed for Russia to stop bringing death - the President emphasized.

The head of the Donetsk OVA Vadym Filashkin reported that 21 people died as a result of the Russian strike.

The Russians attacked people during pension distribution. This is not military action - this is pure terrorism. Rescuers, medics, police, and local authorities are currently working at the scene. We are helping the victims and establishing the exact consequences of this crime. - the official wrote.

He urged residents of the region to evacuate to safer regions of Ukraine.

