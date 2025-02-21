ukenru
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Russian army strikes Zolochiv with KABs and wounds 5 people: consequences are shown

Russian army strikes Zolochiv with KABs and wounds 5 people: consequences are shown

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20232 views

Russian troops conducted an air strike on Zolochiv, Kharkiv region, injuring 5 civilians. Residential buildings, the Employment and Communication Center were damaged, and two buildings were completely destroyed.

Russian troops attacked Zolochiv in Kharkiv region from the air, injuring five civilians, the Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office reported . According to the State Emergency Service, rescuers eliminated the consequences of the Russian air strike on the community, UNN reports.

Details

According to the prosecutor's office, on February 21, around 11:00, the Russian armed forces once again conducted an air strike on the village of Zolochiv, Bohodukhiv district.

Two men and three women were injured and suffered acute stress reactions

- the prosecutor's office said

The unidentified aerial vehicle hit a road near a private residential area. A car caught fire. At least six residential buildings, the building of the Employment Center, power and gas networks were damaged. Two more private households were completely destroyed.

According to the State Emergency Service, rescuers quickly extinguished the fire.

A pre-trial investigation into the fact of committing a war crime (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) has been initiated.

Russian drone attacks police car in Kupyansk: three police officers injured21.02.25, 11:41 • 23806 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
state-emergency-service-of-ukraineState Emergency Service of Ukraine
kharkivKharkiv

