Russian army strikes Kindiytsia in Kherson region with a drone: one wounded

Around 10:00 a.m., a local resident was injured in Kindiytsia as a result of a Russian drone attack. The 55-year-old man, who was in the yard of his house at the time of the attack, sustained an explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to his shin