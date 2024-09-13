Russian army strikes Kindiytsia in Kherson region with a drone: one wounded
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops conducted drone strikes on Kindiyka and Veletenske in Kherson region. The attacks resulted in three local residents suffering injuries of varying severity.
Russian troops today, on September 13, launched a drone strike on Kindiytsia, Kherson region. A 55-year-old man was wounded in the attack, Kherson RMA reported, UNN reported .
Around 10:00 a.m., a local resident was injured in Kindiytsia as a result of a Russian drone attack. The 55-year-old man, who was in the yard of his house at the time of the attack, sustained an explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to his shin
The victim was reportedly hospitalized.
In Veletynske, Kherson region, a Russian drone dropped explosives, injuring two local residents.