russian army strikes at Kharkiv, explosions heard in the city

The russian army has struck at Kharkiv. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RSA Oleg Sinegubov and the mayor of Kharkiv Igor Terekhov, UNN reports.

Occupants attacked Kharkiv - Sinegubov wrote around 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Terekhov added that the city is noisy and asked people to be careful.

Information about the victims is checked by specialized services.

Russian offensive may consist of several waves, the first wave was in Kharkiv region - Zelensky