russian army strikes at Kharkiv, explosions heard in the city
Kyiv • UNN
According to local authorities, russian troops have once again struck the city of Kharkiv, and residents are asked to be cautious.
The russian army has struck at Kharkiv. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RSA Oleg Sinegubov and the mayor of Kharkiv Igor Terekhov, UNN reports.
Occupants attacked Kharkiv
Terekhov added that the city is noisy and asked people to be careful.
Information about the victims is checked by specialized services.
