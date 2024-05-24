Russian army shells the border area of Chernihiv region with mortars: 46 explosions
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops shelled the border area of Chernihiv region with a variety of weapons, recording 46 explosions, allegedly from 120mm mortars, in the direction of several villages, but no local casualties were reported.
Russian troops fired mortars at the border area of Chernihiv region yesterday, 46 explosions were recorded, the Northern Regional Office of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reported on Friday, UNN reports.
During the day, Russian troops attacked the border area of Chernihiv region with various types of weapons. 46 explosions were recorded
In particular, as reported:
- Semenivka community: 42 explosions (probably from 120-mm mortars) in the direction of Leonivka, Mykolaivka, Medvedivka and Bleshnya;
- Snovska community: 4 explosions (probably from a 120-mm mortar) in the direction of Khrinivka.
There is no information on deaths and injuries among the local population as a result of the shelling.
