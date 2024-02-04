Russian army shells Kherson region with 92 shells, but no casualties

Over the past day, the Russian army fired 37 times at Kherson region, launching 92 shells from various types of weapons. No one was killed or wounded. This was reported by the head of the JMA Oleksandr Prokudin, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the enemy fired with mortars, artillery, MLRS, aircraft and UAVs.

The enemy fired 13 shells at the city of Kherson.

Russian troops shot at residential areas of the region's settlements.

There were no civilian casualties or injuries. informed the head of the DIA

