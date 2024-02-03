The enemy continues to drop bombs: Kherson JFO shows the consequences of the attack on Beryslav

The Kherson JFO showed the consequences of an enemy attack on Beryslav, UNN reports.

"Beryslav after yesterday's Russian air strike. The enemy continues to drop bombs on residential areas of the city," the statement said.

According to the CMA, the houses of local residents were damaged as a result of the shelling.

"...people were not injured," the statement said.

Russians dropped bombs in Kherson region, damaging a critical infrastructure facility