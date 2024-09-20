Russian army shells eight villages in Chernihiv region: 85 explosions recorded

During the day on September 19, Russian troops shelled eight villages in three border communities of Chernihiv region: Novhorod-Siverska, Semenivska, and Snovska. Border guards recorded 85 explosions. This was reported by Northern Border. State Border Guard Service, according to UNN.

During the day, the Russian army shelled eight villages in three border communities of Chernihiv region: Novhorod-Siverska, Semenivska and Snovska. They fired with cannon artillery and mortars, attacked with drones and dropped explosives from drones. In total, border guards recorded 85 explosions, - the statement said.

Novhorod-Siverska community:

In the direction of the village of Kamianska Sloboda, one FPV drone was used;

in the direction of the village of Mykhalchyna Sloboda - two arrivals of FPV drones and four arrivals, probably from a 120-mm mortar;

in the direction of Hremyach village - four arrivals - dropping of explosive devices from UAVs.

Semenivka community:

in the direction of Zaliznyi Mist village - one arrival of an FPV drone. It hit a civilian vehicle.

in the direction of Mykolaivka village - 37 rounds, probably from cannon artillery;

in the direction of Karpovychi village - 12 rounds, probably from a 120-mm mortar, two more rounds from FPV drones and 17 rounds, probably from cannon artillery;

in the direction of Prohres village - four rounds, probably from cannon artillery.

Snovska community:

in the direction of Khrinivka village - one incident - an explosive device was dropped from a UAV.

There is no information on deaths among the local population as a result of shelling.

The terrorist country lost 1340 soldiers per day, bringing the total losses to 639480