Russian army shelled a hospital in Kherson with artillery: 8 people injured (photo)

Kyiv • UNN

 273 views

Russians attacked a hospital in Kherson, as a result of which five patients and three nurses were injured. The building of the healthcare facility was destroyed.

Russian army shelled a hospital in Kherson with artillery: 8 people injured (photo)

On Tuesday, June 1, around 11:00 PM, the Russian army shelled one of the hospitals in Kherson with artillery. Five patients and three nurses were injured. This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration (RMA) Oleksandr Prokudin, as conveyed by UNN.

Due to the enemy attack, the building of the healthcare facility was damaged, five patients and three nurses were injured.

- the official's post states.

According to Prokudin, a 44-year-old hospital employee was hospitalized with an explosive injury, concussion, and shrapnel wounds to the chest. Two others, aged 54 and 44, are receiving outpatient treatment.

Four injured patients remain in the medical facility – men, aged 58 and 60, as well as women, aged 64 and 57. They have explosive injuries, concussions, and various shrapnel wounds.

Another 69-year-old victim received assistance but refused hospitalization.

Recall

On Wednesday, July 2, in the Kharkiv region, as a result of an attack by Russian Geran-2 type drones, fires were recorded at agricultural enterprises in the Kupyansk district. One person was killed, and one was injured.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
