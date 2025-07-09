Russian army lost 100 heavy flamethrower systems since 2022 - General Staff

Russian occupiers have lost 100 heavy flamethrower systems since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. This was reported by the General Staff, writes UNN.

What heavy flamethrower systems (HFS) do Russian invaders have? These are "Buratino" (TOS-1) - the first version, "Solntsepyok" (TOS-1A) - modernized, "Tosochka" (TOS-2) - on a wheeled chassis. - the message says.

Also, in 2024, for propaganda purposes, a public demonstration of a new flamethrower system on a tracked chassis, TOS-3 "Dragon", the development of which is being carried out by "Omsktransmash", took place. The further fate of this HFS is unknown.

