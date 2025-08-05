$41.790.03
Russian army losses in Ukraine fell to a minimum since spring 2024 - British Ministry of Defense

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6270 views

In July 2025, the losses of the Russian occupation army in Ukraine decreased to the lowest level since April 2024. In total, Russia has lost over a million servicemen killed and wounded.

Losses of the Russian occupation army in Ukraine in July 2025 decreased to the lowest level since April 2024. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain.

Details

According to British military intelligence, throughout the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, the occupiers have lost over a million servicemen killed and wounded. Since the beginning of 2025, the Russians have lost 260,000 people.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the average daily Russian losses in Ukraine in July 2025 amounted to about 1,072 people. Since March of this year, the level of losses has been gradually decreasing.

The decrease in the level of losses occurred against the backdrop of a continued high pace of Russian attacks along the entire front line. At the same time, the Russians continue to slowly advance in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Recall

Over the past day, August 5, 151 combat engagements took place, half of which occurred in the Pokrovsk and Lyman directions. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Yevhen Ustimenko

