Russian army drops explosives on bus stop in Kherson: one injured

At around 11:00, Russian troops attacked a bus stop in Kherson with a drone. As a result of the drone's explosive drop, a 65-year-old man was seriously injured: blast trauma, shrapnel wounds to both legs. The victim was taken to the hospital. Doctors are fighting for his life - , the RMA said in a statement.

Roman Mrochko, head of the Kherson MVA, said that today two men who were wounded the day before turned to medics for help.

A 32-year-old man was injured on September 5 during an enemy shelling of Antonivka around 11.00. The victim sustained a mine-blast trauma and shrapnel wound to his leg. After receiving the necessary medical care, he will be treated on an outpatient basis.

Another victim, born in 1975, sustained contusion and mine-blast trauma yesterday evening in the Dniprovsky district of Kherson as a result of a drone bomb dropped by racists. He will also undergo outpatient treatment.