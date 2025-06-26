Russian army dropped an aerial bomb on an agricultural enterprise in Kharkiv region: two people injured, livestock killed

In the Kharkiv region, the enemy dropped an aerial bomb on the territory of an agricultural enterprise, two people were injured, UNN reports with reference to the State Emergency Service.

Details

According to rescuers, the Russian army continues to launch targeted strikes on frontline settlements in the Izyum district.

Today, an aerial bomb hit an outbuilding on the territory of an agricultural enterprise. According to preliminary data, as a result of the explosion, 2 civilians were injured. State Emergency Service medics provided the victims with the necessary assistance.

Also, cattle died, and a fire broke out on an area of 700 square meters.

Under the threat of repeated shelling, 2 operational units with tank trucks and a medical team from the State Emergency Service were involved in liquidating the consequences of the Russian terrorist attack.

