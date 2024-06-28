$41.340.03
A man was injured in Kyiv region due to a drone attack, a car dealership was damaged

April 3, 11:39 PM • 33318 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 45932 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 52969 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 66411 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 50931 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Russian army attacks Sumy region with drones and grenade launchers overnight: 17 explosions recorded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 21584 views

Russians shelled the border areas and settlements in the Sumy region of Ukraine four times, causing 17 explosions from AGS and drones.

Russian army attacks Sumy region with drones and grenade launchers overnight: 17 explosions recorded

Russian troops attacked Sumy region four times overnight with multiple rocket launchers and drones, causing 17 explosions, the Sumy RMA reported on Friday, UNN reported.

Details

"At night and in the morning, Russians fired four times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 17 explosions were recorded," the RMA reported on Telegram.

As indicated, Yunakivska, Bilopilska, Shalyhinska, Seredyna Budska communities were shelled.

  • Yunakivska community: shelling with the use of an FPV drone (1 explosion). 
  • Shalyhynska community: the enemy attacked with an MLRS (12 explosions). 
  • Seredyna-Budska community: shelling with the use of two kamikaze drones (2 explosions) was recorded. 
  • Bilopilska community: there was an enemy attack by two FPV drones (2 explosions).

Russians hit two communities of Sumy region at night and in the morning27.06.24, 09:51 • 17558 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Bilopillia
Telegram
