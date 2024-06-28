Russian army attacks Sumy region with drones and grenade launchers overnight: 17 explosions recorded

Russian troops attacked Sumy region four times overnight with multiple rocket launchers and drones, causing 17 explosions, the Sumy RMA reported on Friday, UNN reported.

Details

"At night and in the morning, Russians fired four times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 17 explosions were recorded," the RMA reported on Telegram.

As indicated, Yunakivska, Bilopilska, Shalyhinska, Seredyna Budska communities were shelled.

Yunakivska community: shelling with the use of an FPV drone (1 explosion).

Shalyhynska community: the enemy attacked with an MLRS (12 explosions).

Seredyna-Budska community: shelling with the use of two kamikaze drones (2 explosions) was recorded.

Bilopilska community: there was an enemy attack by two FPV drones (2 explosions).

Russians hit two communities of Sumy region at night and in the morning