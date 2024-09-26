Russian army attacks Sumy railway station with drones, 3 wounded
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops attacked a railway station in Druzhba, Shostka district, Sumy region, with FPV drones. Three employees of the railway station were wounded in the attack, and the prosecutor's office opened an investigation.
Russian troops attacked a railway station in Sumy region with FPV drones, 3 wounded are reported, the Sumy regional prosecutor's office said on Thursday, UNN reports.
Details
"According to the investigation, on September 26, 2024, at about 13:00, using methods of warfare prohibited by international law, the occupiers fired at the railway station in Druzhba, Shostka district, using FPV drones. As a result of the enemy's attack, three employees of the railway station were injured," the prosecutor's office reported on Telegram.
A pre-trial investigation is underway into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
