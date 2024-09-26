Russian army attacks Sumy railway station with drones, 3 wounded

Russian troops attacked a railway station in Sumy region with FPV drones, 3 wounded are reported, the Sumy regional prosecutor's office said on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

"According to the investigation, on September 26, 2024, at about 13:00, using methods of warfare prohibited by international law, the occupiers fired at the railway station in Druzhba, Shostka district, using FPV drones. As a result of the enemy's attack, three employees of the railway station were injured," the prosecutor's office reported on Telegram.

A pre-trial investigation is underway into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

