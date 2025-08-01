Russian army attacked energy infrastructure facilities in Sumy region: some people left without electricity

As a result of the Russian army's attack on an energy infrastructure facility in Sumy region, some consumers in Sumy district were left without electricity.

This was reported by the head of the OMA, Oleh Hryhorov, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

Today, the enemy once again attacked energy infrastructure facilities in Sumy region. As a result of the attacks, some consumers in Sumy district were left without electricity. - Hryhorov reported.

He noted that specialists are already working on restoration.

Recall

In Kramatorsk, the number of victims of the Russian strike that occurred on July 31 increased. 3 people died, 10 people were injured.