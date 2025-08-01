Russian army attacked energy infrastructure facilities in Sumy region: some people left without electricity

$41.710.05
Exclusive
02:20 PM • 3202 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
02:02 PM • 8446 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
12:26 PM • 12312 views
New Tariffs from Donald Trump: For Which Countries Has the Situation Changed After August 1?
09:01 AM • 27180 views
Germany will transfer two Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 1, 08:17 AM • 73475 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko Photo
Exclusive
August 1, 06:54 AM • 50607 views
Ukrainian Apple Season: What to Expect from Harvest and PricesPhoto
Exclusive
August 1, 05:15 AM • 123050 views
"Servants" show their teeth: MPs are considering ways to strengthen parliamentary control over other government bodies
August 1, 04:30 AM • 122703 views
Open banking and the return of full RRO penalties: what will change for Ukrainians from August 1Photo
July 31, 09:51 PM • 88920 views
Trump will impose sanctions after 10-day deadline, but doubts their impact on Russia
Exclusive
July 31, 01:18 PM • 107375 views
Synchronicity of Kuzminykh's and "Darnytsia's" statements: lawyer explained whether this could be grounds for examination and investigation
Tags
Authors
What to cook in August: 5 seasonal recipes with fresh vegetables and fruitsPhotoAugust 1, 06:16 AM • 89974 views
Due to sanctions, Rosatom can no longer build power units on its own - NSDC Center for Countering DisinformationAugust 1, 06:38 AM • 38869 views
BEB scandal: competition winner Tsyvinsky to undergo polygraph10:54 AM • 32771 views
Drug prices have not decreased. What is really happening with the pharmaceutical market11:54 AM • 22212 views
"Can't wait to start": Steven Knight spoke about working on the script for the new Bond film01:00 PM • 9058 views
On the runway or in a nosedive: what determines the fate of Ukrainian aviation02:05 PM • 4138 views
Drug prices have not decreased. What is really happening with the pharmaceutical market11:54 AM • 22401 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Boris Pistorius
Marco Rubio
Ukraine
United States
Germany
United Kingdom
Europe
"Can't wait to start": Steven Knight spoke about working on the script for the new Bond film01:00 PM • 9390 views
DiCaprio received permission to build an eco-hotel in Israel, but not without a "portion" of criticismPhotoVideoJuly 31, 05:36 PM • 51781 views
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release datePhotoJuly 31, 02:00 PM • 118393 views
Taron Egerton on the role of James Bond: "I don't think I'm a good choice"July 30, 01:21 PM • 168413 views
Trump "seriously considering" pardoning rapper "Diddy" before sentencing - MediaJuly 30, 07:04 AM • 226720 views
Shahed-136
MIM-104 Patriot
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Facebook
9K720 Iskander

Russian army attacked energy infrastructure facilities in Sumy region: some people left without electricity

Kyiv • UNN

 • 502 views

The Russian army attacked energy infrastructure facilities in Sumy region. Some consumers in Sumy district were left without electricity.

Russian army attacked energy infrastructure facilities in Sumy region: some people left without electricity

As a result of the Russian army's attack on an energy infrastructure facility in Sumy region, some consumers in Sumy district were left without electricity.

This was reported by the head of the OMA, Oleh Hryhorov, as conveyed by UNN.

Details 

Today, the enemy once again attacked energy infrastructure facilities in Sumy region. As a result of the attacks, some consumers in Sumy district were left without electricity.

- Hryhorov reported. 

He noted that specialists are already working on restoration.

Recall

In Kramatorsk, the number of victims of the Russian strike that occurred on July 31 increased. 3 people died, 10 people were injured. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
Sumy Oblast
Kramatorsk