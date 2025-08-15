$41.450.06
Macron and Zelensky discussed before Trump-Putin summit, agreed to meet after Alaska
Exclusive
11:14 AM • 10892 views
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
09:59 AM • 13097 views
MP Volodymyr Kreidenko: preservation and development of the domestic aviation industry is a matter of national sovereignty and technological independence
Exclusive
09:48 AM • 22075 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
08:34 AM • 22627 views
Judges deviated from the Supreme Court's own practice when considering the case of Concord Bank - ex-judge
August 15, 04:50 AM • 62136 views
Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Russian port "Olya" in the Astrakhan region
August 15, 03:55 AM • 97412 views
Trump's negotiations with Putin in Alaska: White House released meeting schedule
August 15, 03:09 AM • 56426 views
"Alaska Supports Ukraine": A large-scale rally is taking place in Anchorage on the eve of the Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM • 190644 views
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Exclusive
August 14, 01:54 PM • 207845 views
Dietary supplements under fire: who benefits from pushing out dietary supplements from Ukraine
Publications
Exclusives
Russian aluminum giant "Rusal" suffered millions in losses amid rising costs and currency fluctuations

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2002 views

In the first half of 2025, "Rusal" incurred a net loss of $87 million. This was due to rising costs, interest payments, and currency fluctuations.

Russian aluminum giant "Rusal" suffered millions in losses amid rising costs and currency fluctuations

Russian aluminum plant Rusal reported a net loss of $87 million for the first half of 2025, whereas a year earlier the company had a profit of $565 million. The main reasons were rising costs, increased interest payments, and currency fluctuations. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The Hong Kong-based company, the world's largest aluminum producer outside China, has been under pressure for more than three years due to the consequences of Western sanctions against Russia over the war in Ukraine. Although Rusal has not been directly sanctioned, some Western buyers are avoiding new contracts for Russian metal.

The company's financial expenses increased by $408 million due to higher interest on loans, bonds, and other liabilities. In addition, losses from exchange rate differences added $181 million to the financial burden.

The cost of goods sold increased by approximately 40% to $6.11 billion due to higher prices for alumina and raw materials, rising electricity and transportation costs, and increased sales volumes of primary aluminum.

At the same time, Rusal's revenue increased by 32% to $7.52 billion, thanks to active sales of primary aluminum and alloys. Despite the losses, the company continues to remain a key player in the global metal market.

Gas prices in Europe fell to this year's lows amid Trump-Putin meeting - Bloomberg15.08.25, 12:30 • 8164 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Vladimir Putin
Reuters
Bloomberg L.P.
Donald Trump
China
Ukraine