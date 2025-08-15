Russian aluminum giant "Rusal" suffered millions in losses amid rising costs and currency fluctuations

Russian aluminum plant Rusal reported a net loss of $87 million for the first half of 2025, whereas a year earlier the company had a profit of $565 million. The main reasons were rising costs, increased interest payments, and currency fluctuations. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The Hong Kong-based company, the world's largest aluminum producer outside China, has been under pressure for more than three years due to the consequences of Western sanctions against Russia over the war in Ukraine. Although Rusal has not been directly sanctioned, some Western buyers are avoiding new contracts for Russian metal.

The company's financial expenses increased by $408 million due to higher interest on loans, bonds, and other liabilities. In addition, losses from exchange rate differences added $181 million to the financial burden.

The cost of goods sold increased by approximately 40% to $6.11 billion due to higher prices for alumina and raw materials, rising electricity and transportation costs, and increased sales volumes of primary aluminum.

At the same time, Rusal's revenue increased by 32% to $7.52 billion, thanks to active sales of primary aluminum and alloys. Despite the losses, the company continues to remain a key player in the global metal market.

