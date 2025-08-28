Russian air strike on Synelnykove district: enemy bomb killed a man, there are wounded, houses destroyed

In Synelnykove district, Dnipropetrovsk region, a 49-year-old man died as a result of a Russian attack with guided aerial bombs on the Malomykhailivka community. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhiy Lysak, writes UNN.

Details

According to the head of the military administration, four more people sustained injuries of varying severity. As a result of the strike, private residential buildings were destroyed and damaged, with some homes left without roofs and windows.

A 49-year-old man died in Synelnykove district. The enemy killed him by directing KABs at the Malomykhailivka community. Condolences to those who lost a loved one - Lysak wrote on Telegram.

Recall

As a result of the enemy attack in Kyiv, 16 people died, including four children. The death toll continues to rise.

The head of the communications department of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yuriy Ihnat, spoke about the anti-record for missile and UAV launches by Russia, as well as high interception rates.