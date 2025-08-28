$41.320.08
Exclusive
11:21 AM
Economic driver: why Ukrainian aviation needs more than partial attention within Defence City
10:55 AM
Russian missiles flew 50 meters from the EU delegation in Ukraine - von der Leyen
Exclusive
07:27 AM
Ministry of Defense on Ukraine's air defense: this area has not reached maximum effectiveness
06:36 AM
563 out of 598 drones and 26 out of 31 Russian missiles were neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of two "Kinzhal" missiles
August 28, 04:08 AM
Russia attacked Ukrzaliznytsia rolling stock: a number of trains are running on a changed route
August 27, 05:11 PM
Olha Stefanishyna became the new Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA
Exclusive
August 27, 04:10 PM
Popular Instagram blogger fined UAH 4.8 million for illegal online casino advertising: lawyer commented
Exclusive
August 27, 03:38 PM
"We invite a Russian agent to our home": military observer on the scandalous decision of the State Aviation Service regarding Mi-8 helicopters
August 27, 12:47 PM
Car care in autumn: what you need to know
August 27, 12:29 PM
In Ukraine, men up to and including 22 years old are allowed to travel abroad - government decree
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Exclusive
Russian air strike on Synelnykove district: enemy bomb killed a man, there are wounded, houses destroyed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24 views

In Synelnykove district (Dnipropetrovsk region), a Russian aerial bomb killed a 49-year-old man. Four more people were wounded, and private houses were destroyed.

Russian air strike on Synelnykove district: enemy bomb killed a man, there are wounded, houses destroyed

In Synelnykove district, Dnipropetrovsk region, a 49-year-old man died as a result of a Russian attack with guided aerial bombs on the Malomykhailivka community. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhiy Lysak, writes UNN.

Details

According to the head of the military administration, four more people sustained injuries of varying severity. As a result of the strike, private residential buildings were destroyed and damaged, with some homes left without roofs and windows.

A 49-year-old man died in Synelnykove district. The enemy killed him by directing KABs at the Malomykhailivka community. Condolences to those who lost a loved one

- Lysak wrote on Telegram.

Recall

As a result of the enemy attack in Kyiv, 16 people died, including four children. The death toll continues to rise.

The head of the communications department of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yuriy Ihnat, spoke about the anti-record for missile and UAV launches by Russia, as well as high interception rates.

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Serhiy Lysak
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Yurii Ihnat
Kyiv